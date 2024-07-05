Norden Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2,285.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 35.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Biogen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $224.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $287.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.03.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

