Norden Group LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $21,436,741. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $606.99 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.85 and its 200-day moving average is $557.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

