Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Holley worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Holley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Holley by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Holley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

