Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1,464.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.41% of UFP Technologies worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after buying an additional 118,106 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $290.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $294.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

