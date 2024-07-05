Norden Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $68,391,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FOX by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,780,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,058,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOXA opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

