Norden Group LLC Invests $2.42 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $467.92 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

