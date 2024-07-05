Norden Group LLC Invests $2 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $273.28 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $273.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average of $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

