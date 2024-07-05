Norden Group LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

