Norden Group LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.00 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.30 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

