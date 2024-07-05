Norden Group LLC Purchases 158,335 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2,089.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,335 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 113,282 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 72,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $42.97 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

