Norden Group LLC Purchases 351,704 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 2,269.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,704 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 197,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $15.73 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

