Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Hershey stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.16.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

