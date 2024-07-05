Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.