Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,041 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

COF opened at $138.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

