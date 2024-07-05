Norden Group LLC Raises Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 161.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.