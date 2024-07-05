Norden Group LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

EXR stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.98.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.