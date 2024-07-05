Norden Group LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 4.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,358,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,699,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $749.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $755.68 and a 200 day moving average of $799.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.33.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

