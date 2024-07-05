Norden Group LLC Takes $5.71 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 0.0 %

O opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.