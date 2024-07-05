Norden Group LLC Takes $8.44 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

