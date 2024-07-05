Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $434.00 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $446.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.71 and a 200 day moving average of $411.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.