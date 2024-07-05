Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $61.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.