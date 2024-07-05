Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 62,578 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

