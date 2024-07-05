Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases Shares of 1,830 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 256,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

