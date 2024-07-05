Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.91). 519,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,234,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.92).

The stock has a market cap of £407.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,610.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

