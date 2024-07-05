One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.26

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.26 and traded as high as $23.52. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 43,904 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.
In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
