OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 3,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 73,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.