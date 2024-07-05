Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.