Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Trading 1% Higher

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 8,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) by 481.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,737 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Oxus Acquisition worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

