Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 3,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 120,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

