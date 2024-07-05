Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.23

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 3363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

