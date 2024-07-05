Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $21.71. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 111,847 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.



