Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.50. Palmer Square Capital BDC shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1,263 shares.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $9,713,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

