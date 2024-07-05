Paul Badawi Sells 12,569 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

