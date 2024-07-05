Paul Gu Sells 5,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Upstart alerts:

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $378,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00.

Upstart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.