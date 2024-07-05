Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 1,052

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.28) to GBX 1,052 ($13.31) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,220 ($15.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Pearson Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON PSON opened at GBX 1,015.16 ($12.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 966.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,914.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.24).

In other news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,771.76). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

