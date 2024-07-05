Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading 12.4% Higher

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

See Also

