Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $70.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

