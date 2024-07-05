Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,473.50 ($18.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,412.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.75. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 925 ($11.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,506 ($19.05). The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.69, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury acquired 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.09) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($62,619.02). 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.