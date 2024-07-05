Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,383.75

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,383.75 ($17.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,444.50 ($18.27). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($18.11), with a volume of 880,619 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Persimmon Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Persimmon
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.09) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($62,619.02). Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
