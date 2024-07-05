Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,383.75

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,383.75 ($17.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,444.50 ($18.27). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($18.11), with a volume of 880,619 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,412.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,383.75.

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.09) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($62,619.02). Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

