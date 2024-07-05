Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $11,054.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 20th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30.
  • On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $17,042.20.

Xometry Price Performance

Xometry stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Xometry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

