Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $11,054.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $17,042.20.

Xometry Price Performance

Xometry stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Xometry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

