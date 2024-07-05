PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

