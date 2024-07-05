PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 1,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
