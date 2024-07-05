Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.