Pitney Bowes Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:PBI)

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 321,438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 284,244 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.