Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

