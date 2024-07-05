Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94. 215,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 437,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 391,801 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,746 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

