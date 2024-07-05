PotCoin (POT) Trading 27.3% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $344.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00107758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

