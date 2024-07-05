Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $147,635.18 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $4,149.90.

Priority Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

PRTH opened at $5.02 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

