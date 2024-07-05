Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $460.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.76. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $461.02.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie boosted their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

