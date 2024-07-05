ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Shares Up 0%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.38. Approximately 312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

